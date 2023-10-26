News you can trust since 1772
42 Spooky pictures of people partying in a Derry nightclub on Halloween 2003

The ‘Journal’ photographer was out and about on Halloween 20 years ago in 2003 and captured these creepy nightclub pics.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 09:12 BST

See anyone you know?

1. A spooky Halloween night out in Derry in October 2003

2. A spooky Halloween night out in Derry in October 2003

3. A spooky Halloween night out in Derry in October 2003

4. A spooky Halloween night out in Derry in October 2003

