The damp skies didn’t deter the participants from turning out in their droves on Sunday and this year’s event was made even more special as Foyle Hospice is celebrating its 40th anniversary,.

The 2025 Walk / Run’s iconic t-shirt featured a photo of four local runners taken during the 1984 Female Walk/Run.

The annual fixture raises vital funds for Foyle Hospice, which offers specialist palliative care through its Inpatient Unit, Day Therapy and Clinic, Home Care Team, and Bereavement Counselling Services.

Speaking prior to the event, the Foyle Hospice’s Sheila Duffy said: “We are delighted to be marking our 40th anniversary this year and this event is a wonderful way to celebrate the support of our community who make such a difference to our Hospice all year round.”

"Their support is vital as it helps ensure we can continue to care for patients and their families.”

Sponsors this year were BPerfect Cosmetics, Pristine Competitions, D Cooley Jewellers, Gallagher Travel, Wee Derry Shots, Glenkeen Furnishings, NW Care and NW Recruitment, as well as longtime supporters Seagate and Loganair.

The 5K Female Walk began at 11.30 am from the Catalyst Building, Bay Road, and finished at Ebrington Square.

1 . Smiling faces at the annual Foyle Hospice Female Walk and Run, on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Smiling faces at the annual Foyle Hospice Female Walk and Run, on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

2 . Taking part in the annual Foyle Hospice Female Walk and Run on Sunday morning in memory of Bertie. Photo: George Sweeney Taking part in the annual Foyle Hospice Female Walk and Run on Sunday morning in memory of Bertie. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

3 . Participants pictured at the annual Foyle Hospice Female Walk and Run on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Participants pictured at the annual Foyle Hospice Female Walk and Run on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales