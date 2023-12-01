News you can trust since 1772
Derry nativities and Christmas shows from December 2003Derry nativities and Christmas shows from December 2003
Derry nativities and Christmas shows from December 2003

45 pictures of Derry nativities and Christmas shows from December 2003

20 years ago this month, these wee cuties were taking part in their school nativity plays while Christmas pantos and carol services also took place throughout the city.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 1st Dec 2023, 12:27 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 12:28 GMT

See anyone you know?

Derry nativities and Christmas shows from December 2003

1. Derry nativities and Christmas shows from December 2003

Derry nativities and Christmas shows from December 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Drama students from Foyle Arts Centre rehearsing for the play "The Vagina Monologues" which they peroformed this week at the Cetnre. Inlcuded are from left Colette Lennon, Nicola Kelly, Gemma Lynch, Lyndsey Morgan, Lauren Barr, Tina Drien and Jennifer Rooney. (2811JB03):Derry nativities and Christmas shows from December 2003

2. Drama students from Foyle Arts Centre rehearsing for the play "The Vagina Monologues" which they peroformed this week at the Cetnre. Inlcuded are from left Colette Lennon, Nicola Kelly, Gemma Lynch, Lyndsey Morgan, Lauren Barr, Tina Drien and Jennifer Rooney. (2811JB03):Derry nativities and Christmas shows from December 2003

Drama students from Foyle Arts Centre rehearsing for the play "The Vagina Monologues" which they peroformed this week at the Cetnre. Inlcuded are from left Colette Lennon, Nicola Kelly, Gemma Lynch, Lyndsey Morgan, Lauren Barr, Tina Drien and Jennifer Rooney. (2811JB03):Derry nativities and Christmas shows from December 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Derry nativities and Christmas shows from December 2003

3. Derry nativities and Christmas shows from December 2003

Derry nativities and Christmas shows from December 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Clondermott HS students (from left), Craig January, Charlene Curry, Iian McLaughlin, Nicola Long, Jonathan Nesbitt, Joanne Leonard and Daryl Coles pictured during a dress rehearsal of there school production of "The Boyfriend" which is running from Wednesday 26th to Friday 28th of November. (2511JB02):Derry nativities and Christmas shows from December 2003

4. Clondermott HS students (from left), Craig January, Charlene Curry, Iian McLaughlin, Nicola Long, Jonathan Nesbitt, Joanne Leonard and Daryl Coles pictured during a dress rehearsal of there school production of "The Boyfriend" which is running from Wednesday 26th to Friday 28th of November. (2511JB02):Derry nativities and Christmas shows from December 2003

Clondermott HS students (from left), Craig January, Charlene Curry, Iian McLaughlin, Nicola Long, Jonathan Nesbitt, Joanne Leonard and Daryl Coles pictured during a dress rehearsal of there school production of "The Boyfriend" which is running from Wednesday 26th to Friday 28th of November. (2511JB02):Derry nativities and Christmas shows from December 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Derry