47 amazing pictures of Derry Irish Dance champions from back in the day in 2003

3 . Michaela Ramsey peforming during the Ulster Dance Championships at the Millenium Forum which is being held in Derry for the first time in almost 40 years. (1411JB11):Irish Dancing champions from 2003

Michaela Ramsey peforming during the Ulster Dance Championships at the Millenium Forum which is being held in Derry for the first time in almost 40 years. (1411JB11):These Irish Dancing champions were featured in the 'Journal' in 2003 marking their achievements. Photo: Derry Journal Archive