47 amazing pictures of Derry Irish Dance champions from back in the day in 2003
These Irish Dancing champions were featured in the 'Journal' in 2003 marking their achievements at different Feises
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 14th Nov 2023, 11:23 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 11:25 GMT
See anyone you know?
1. Girls from the Evans School of Irish Dance who won the senior figure championship, over 15, at the Ulster Dance Championships. Included, front from left, Debra Carlin, Klara Davidson, Catherine Kelly, Janice Grant, Aine O'Donnell, Roisin Coughlin, and Clare Morrison. Back row, from left, Rebecca Davidson, Michaela Temple, Roisin O'Donnell, Sarah McDaid, Claire Lynch, Catherine Patton, Ciara Appleton McDaid, Danielle Grant. (2811PG14):Irish Dancing champions from 2003
Girls from the Evans School of Irish Dance who won the senior figure championship, over 15, at the Ulster Dance Championships. Included, front from left, Debra Carlin, Klara Davidson, Catherine Kelly, Janice Grant, Aine O'Donnell, Roisin Coughlin, and Clare Morrison. Back row, from left, Rebecca Davidson, Michaela Temple, Roisin O'Donnell, Sarah McDaid, Claire Lynch, Catherine Patton, Ciara Appleton McDaid, Danielle Grant. (2811PG14):These Irish Dancing champions were featured in the 'Journal' in 2003 marking their achievements. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Michaela Ramsey peforming during the Ulster Dance Championships at the Millenium Forum which is being held in Derry for the first time in almost 40 years. (1411JB11):Irish Dancing champions from 2003
Michaela Ramsey peforming during the Ulster Dance Championships at the Millenium Forum which is being held in Derry for the first time in almost 40 years. (1411JB11):These Irish Dancing champions were featured in the 'Journal' in 2003 marking their achievements. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Aine Anderson, McConomy School of Dance, third in the Ulster Dance Championships held in Derry. (2811PG10):Irish Dancing champions from 2003
Aine Anderson, McConomy School of Dance, third in the Ulster Dance Championships held in Derry. (2811PG10):These Irish Dancing champions were featured in the 'Journal' in 2003 marking their achievements. Photo: Derry Journal Archive