News you can trust since 1772
A night out in the Metro in September 2003A night out in the Metro in September 2003
A night out in the Metro in September 2003

47 Pictures of a night out in the Metro in Derry in September 2003

The ‘Journal’ photographer spend an evening in the Metro Bar in September 2003 capturing the following pictures.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:57 BST

See anyone you know?

A night out in the Metro in September 2003

1. A night out in the Metro in September 2003

A night out in the Metro in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
A night out in the Metro in September 2003

2. A night out in the Metro in September 2003

A night out in the Metro in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
A night out in the Metro in September 2003

3. A night out in the Metro in September 2003

A night out in the Metro in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
A night out in the Metro in September 2003

4. A night out in the Metro in September 2003

A night out in the Metro in September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:MetroDerry