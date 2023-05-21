47 scenes from Derry City & Strabane District Council 2023 election count centre at Foyle Arena
There were emotional scenes of congratulations, commiserations and solidarity as the 70 candidates who stood in the local government elections gathered to hear the results of the count at Derry’s Foyle Arena on Friday and Saturday.
By Brendan McDaid, Daire N Chanáin, Kevin Mullan & George Sweeney
Published 21st May 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 11:55 BST
Photos and coverage by Kevin Mullan, Daire Ní Chanáin, Brendan McDaid and George Sweeney.
Page 1 of 12