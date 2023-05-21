News you can trust since 1772
Emotional scenes: Following the allocation of the final seat in The Moor, which resulted in all three Sinn Féin candidates for the ward Patricia Logue, Aisling Hutton and Emma McGinley being elected, the three candidates hugged after Colr. Logue dedicated Sinn Féin's success to the late Donncha Mac Niallais and Raymond Griffin.Emotional scenes: Following the allocation of the final seat in The Moor, which resulted in all three Sinn Féin candidates for the ward Patricia Logue, Aisling Hutton and Emma McGinley being elected, the three candidates hugged after Colr. Logue dedicated Sinn Féin's success to the late Donncha Mac Niallais and Raymond Griffin.
47 scenes from Derry City & Strabane District Council 2023 election count centre at Foyle Arena

There were emotional scenes of congratulations, commiserations and solidarity as the 70 candidates who stood in the local government elections gathered to hear the results of the count at Derry’s Foyle Arena on Friday and Saturday.

By Brendan McDaid, Daire N Chanáin, Kevin Mullan & George Sweeney
Published 21st May 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 11:55 BST

Photos and coverage by Kevin Mullan, Daire Ní Chanáin, Brendan McDaid and George Sweeney.

The count gets under way at Foyle Arena.

1. election 9

The count gets under way at Foyle Arena. Photo: George Sweeney

Sinn Féin First Minister designate Michelle O'Neill with some of the 18 SF candidates elected at the Count Centre at Foyle Arena on Saturday.

2. election 32

Sinn Féin First Minister designate Michelle O'Neill with some of the 18 SF candidates elected at the Count Centre at Foyle Arena on Saturday. Photo: DJ

And its 3 for 3 for the SDLP in Ballyarnett as SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood joins Rory Farrell, Brian Tierney and Catherine McDaid after they were all deemed elected.

3. election 37

And its 3 for 3 for the SDLP in Ballyarnett as SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood joins Rory Farrell, Brian Tierney and Catherine McDaid after they were all deemed elected. Photo: DJ

DUP Aldermen Chelsea Cooke and Niree McMorris elected to represet the Waterside.

4. election 14

DUP Aldermen Chelsea Cooke and Niree McMorris elected to represet the Waterside. Photo: DJ

