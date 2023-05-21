Emotional scenes: Following the allocation of the final seat in The Moor, which resulted in all three Sinn Féin candidates for the ward Patricia Logue, Aisling Hutton and Emma McGinley being elected, the three candidates hugged after Colr. Logue dedicated Sinn Féin's success to the late Donncha Mac Niallais and Raymond Griffin.

47 scenes from Derry City & Strabane District Council 2023 election count centre at Foyle Arena

There were emotional scenes of congratulations, commiserations and solidarity as the 70 candidates who stood in the local government elections gathered to hear the results of the count at Derry’s Foyle Arena on Friday and Saturday.