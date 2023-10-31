48 pictures of North West Volunteer Centre's 40th Anniversary celebrations

The North West Volunteer Centre celebrated their 40th anniversary recently with an event in the Bishop’s Gate Hotel.
The event was attended by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Patricia Logue, as well as key stakeholders in the organisation and volunteers.
Pictures by Stephen Latimer Photography.
North West Volunteer Centre's 40th Anniversary celebrations
Photo: Stephen Latimer:Stephen Latimer Photography
