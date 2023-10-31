48 pictures of North West Volunteer Centre's 40th Anniversary celebrations

News you can trust since 1772
The North West Volunteer Centre celebrated their 40th anniversary recently with an event in the Bishop’s Gate Hotel.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:33 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 13:09 GMT

The event was attended by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Patricia Logue, as well as key stakeholders in the organisation and volunteers.

Pictures by Stephen Latimer Photography.

North West Volunteer Centre's 40th Anniversary celebrations Photo: Stephen Latimer:Stephen Latimer Photography

North West Volunteer Centre's 40th Anniversary celebrations Photo: Stephen Latimer:Stephen Latimer Photography

North West Volunteer Centre's 40th Anniversary celebrations Photo: Stephen Latimer:Stephen Latimer Photography

North West Volunteer Centre's 40th Anniversary celebrations Photo: Stephen Latimer:Stephen Latimer Photography

