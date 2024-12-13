49 brilliant photographs of Liverpool FC 1999 visit to North West for Omagh Town glamour friendly

It wasn't to the Brandywell for a clash with Derry City FC that they repaired, however, but to Omagh for a fundraiser for the memorial fund set up in the aftermath of the deadly Omagh bombing of August 1998.

Hundreds of Liverpool fans turned out at St. Julian's Road for the clash which Liverpool won 1-7.

There was strong Derry representation on the field that evening with Harry McCourt putting the Omagh Town 1-0 up in the ninth minute.

"We had planned beforehand to take advantage of Liverpool's defensive frailties and we did that early on. In reality we were just hoping to get over the half-way line," Harry told the 'Journal's Dessie McCallion.

An expected avalanche of goals from the Merseysiders soon followed, however, with Titi Camara (23' 69'), Erik Meijer (37' 44'), Vladimir Smicer (44'), Patrik Berger (73') and Jamie Redknapp (77') getting on the score sheet.

Lining out for Omagh Town were: Eamonn Gallagher, Stephen Johnston, Eamonn Kavanagh, Stuart Gauld, Kevin Moore, Frankie Wilson, Barry Curran, Mickey Kelly, Mark Donnelly, John Crilly and Harry McCourt. Subs used: Dermot Doherty, Michael McHugh, Eamonn Burns, Emmett Quigley, Mark Nixon, Paul Callaghan, Ruairí Boyle, John Barrett, Kevin Sloan, Michael McGill and Aidan Doherty.

Travelling with the Reds were: Brad Friedel, Jamie Carragher, Dominic Matteo, Djimi Traore, Dietmar Hamann, Patrick Berger, Vergaard Heggem, Titi Camara, Vladimir Smicer, Stig Bjornebye, Eric Meijier: Subs used: Michael Owen, David Thompson, Danny Murphy, Steve Staunton, Rigobert Song, Stephane Henchoz, Leighton Maxwell, Jorgen Neilsen and Jamie Redknapp.

