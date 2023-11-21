5 brilliant pictures of SVDP Derry Christmas party in Creggan in November 2003

20 years ago this week, these pictures were taken at St Vincent De Paul’s Christmas Party in Creggan.
Pictures from the Derry Journal Archive.
1. Kathleen Bradley, Bridie O'Donnell. Josephine Griffiths and Mary McDermott with partners Charlie Coyle, Bobby O'Donnell, Tony Griffiths and Eddie McDermott. (0512JB75):SVDP Christmas party at St. Mary's Community Centre, Creggan in November 2003
2. Annie Roberts with nieces Dearbhaile McKinney, Niamh McKinney, Ann Ward, Rosaire McLaughlin and Sharon Corriston. (0512JB77):SVDP Christmas party at St. Mary's Community Centre, Creggan in November 2003
3. Mayor of Derry, Colr. Shaun Gallagher and mayoress Majella pictured with guests at the SVDP Christmas party which was held at St. mary's Community Centre in Creggan. (0512JB78):SVDP Christmas party at St. Mary's Community Centre, Creggan in November 2003
4. Mary Able, Lila Mullan and Bridie McCay with Peter Whelan, Anna Whelan and Don O'Rielly at the SVDP Christmas party at St. Mary's Community Centre, Creggan. (0512JB73):SVDP Christmas party at St. Mary's Community Centre, Creggan in November 2003
