Hugh O'Donnel with Kathleen O'Donnell, Ann doherty, Mardi McCallion, Maureen McGuigan, Fidelis Kerr, Helen Doherty and Margaret Gorman. (0512JB76):.Hugh O'Donnel with Kathleen O'Donnell, Ann doherty, Mardi McCallion, Maureen McGuigan, Fidelis Kerr, Helen Doherty and Margaret Gorman. (0512JB76):.
5 brilliant pictures of SVDP Derry Christmas party in Creggan in November 2003

20 years ago this week, these pictures were taken at St Vincent De Paul’s Christmas Party in Creggan.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 21st Nov 2023, 09:19 GMT
Pictures from the Derry Journal Archive.

Kathleen Bradley, Bridie O'Donnell. Josephine Griffiths and Mary McDermott with partners Charlie Coyle, Bobby O'Donnell, Tony Griffiths and Eddie McDermott. (0512JB75):.

1. Kathleen Bradley, Bridie O'Donnell. Josephine Griffiths and Mary McDermott with partners Charlie Coyle, Bobby O'Donnell, Tony Griffiths and Eddie McDermott. (0512JB75):SVDP Christmas party at St. Mary's Community Centre, Creggan in November 2003

Kathleen Bradley, Bridie O'Donnell. Josephine Griffiths and Mary McDermott with partners Charlie Coyle, Bobby O'Donnell, Tony Griffiths and Eddie McDermott. (0512JB75):. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Annie Roberts with nieces Dearbhaile McKinney, Niamh McKinney, Ann Ward, Rosaire McLaughlin and Sharon Corriston. (0512JB77):.

2. Annie Roberts with nieces Dearbhaile McKinney, Niamh McKinney, Ann Ward, Rosaire McLaughlin and Sharon Corriston. (0512JB77):SVDP Christmas party at St. Mary's Community Centre, Creggan in November 2003

Annie Roberts with nieces Dearbhaile McKinney, Niamh McKinney, Ann Ward, Rosaire McLaughlin and Sharon Corriston. (0512JB77):. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Mayor of Derry, Colr. Shaun Gallagher and mayoress Majella pictured with guests at the SVDP Christmas party which was held at St. mary's Community Centre in Creggan. (0512JB78):.

3. Mayor of Derry, Colr. Shaun Gallagher and mayoress Majella pictured with guests at the SVDP Christmas party which was held at St. mary's Community Centre in Creggan. (0512JB78):SVDP Christmas party at St. Mary's Community Centre, Creggan in November 2003

Mayor of Derry, Colr. Shaun Gallagher and mayoress Majella pictured with guests at the SVDP Christmas party which was held at St. mary's Community Centre in Creggan. (0512JB78):. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Mary Able, Lila Mullan and Bridie McCay with Peter Whelan, Anna Whelan and Don O'Rielly at the SVDP Christmas party at St. Mary's Community Centre, Creggan. (0512JB73):.

4. Mary Able, Lila Mullan and Bridie McCay with Peter Whelan, Anna Whelan and Don O'Rielly at the SVDP Christmas party at St. Mary's Community Centre, Creggan. (0512JB73):SVDP Christmas party at St. Mary's Community Centre, Creggan in November 2003

Mary Able, Lila Mullan and Bridie McCay with Peter Whelan, Anna Whelan and Don O'Rielly at the SVDP Christmas party at St. Mary's Community Centre, Creggan. (0512JB73):. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

