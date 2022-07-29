5 things to do in Derry this week

There’s plenty to do in Derry this week, August 1-7, and you’re sure to find something for everyone.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Friday, 29th July 2022, 2:01 pm
Water based activities for children at the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 096
What will you be up to?
St Augustine's Church Summer Concerts. Every Tuesday and Saturday from June 21 to August 27 1pm-2pm. Admission is free.
Derry City & Strabane District Council is delighted to welcome back the Walled City Market on the first Saturday of every month. Join traders in Guildhall Square for a unique shopping in a safe, socially distanced outdoor environment. Saturday, August 6.
Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter
The Derry Busness Collective will host a Local Business Pop-up in the Guildhall on August 6.
Ulster three Day International Youth Tour 2022, Campsie Industrial Estate. Foyle Cycling Club are delighted to host this iconic event and give young riders a comfortable setting in a controlled eniviroment to let them experience stage racing in a professional arrangement hoping they excel into believing the world is their oyster.