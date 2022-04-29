Enjoying the fun and sun in Bay Road Park, on Saturday morning, before the count for the world record attempt for the most people dressed as astronauts in one place. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 209

5 things to do in Derry this weekend

Derry is bursting at the seems this weekend with the return of the Jazz festival taking centre stage.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Friday, 29th April 2022, 3:15 pm

More information on the Jazz Festival can be found at cityofderryjazzfestival.com, information on Our Place in Space at nervecentre.org and Derren Brown at millenniumforum.co.uk.

1. DER- GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ASTRONAUTS

Our Place in Space: Storytelling with Marianne McShane. Derry Central Library at 11am. Age 3+ Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 207

Photo Sales

2. DER- GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ASTRONAUTS

Our Place in Space: Jazz at Jupiter with Jaydee Brass at 3pm. Also happening on Sunday, May 1 at 12pm with Mr Wilson's Second Linders. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 211

Photo Sales

3. The Mayor, Graham Warke, launches the jazz festival with the Jive Aces.

The Mayor, Graham Warke, launches the jazz festival with the Jive Aces. The festival started on Thursday, April 28 until Monday, May 2. More information at cityofderryjazzfestival.com

Photo Sales

4.

Derren Brown: Showman tour in the Millennium Forum. 4pm and 8pm. Tickets at millenniumforum.co.uk

Photo Sales
Derry
Next Page
Page 1 of 2