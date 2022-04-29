5 things to do in Derry this weekend

1. DER- GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ASTRONAUTS
Our Place in Space: Storytelling with Marianne McShane. Derry Central Library at 11am. Age 3+ Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 207
Our Place in Space: Jazz at Jupiter with Jaydee Brass at 3pm. Also happening on Sunday, May 1 at 12pm with Mr Wilson's Second Linders. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 211
The Mayor, Graham Warke, launches the jazz festival with the Jive Aces. The festival started on Thursday, April 28 until Monday, May 2. More information at cityofderryjazzfestival.com
Derren Brown: Showman tour in the Millennium Forum. 4pm and 8pm. Tickets at millenniumforum.co.uk