The card enables young people to save on travel throughout the north and on cross border services, as they connect with friends, family, work and study, and is particularly important given the challenges facing young people due to the rising cost of living.

Savings can also be maximised by utilising Translink’s mLink app along with the ylink card, with fares such as unlimited day travel on Metro and Glider for as little as £2.35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Cowan, Director of Commercial Operations at Translink, said: “We’re increasingly aware of the financial pressures young people are facing due to the ongoing cost of living issue and the importance of good public transport services to access work, study and leisure activities. In-fact research has highlighted that young people are the most financially vulnerable age group, so it’s great to see so many young people taking advantage of our exclusive yLink initiative, and we would encourage others to sign up to start saving and benefiting from the new half price travel discount.

Claire and Ciara Hesketh, from Translink's Youth Forum, help announce the milestone of 100,000 yLink card sign ups.

“yLink is also a great way to help establish sustainable travel habits with young people to really drive modal shift for a healthier and smarter way to travel while also helping address the climate crisis. We’re committed to making public transport an affordable and attractive travel option to passengers right across Northern Ireland. Not only are we continuing to grow our list of yLink partners where you can avail of discounts, we’ve also developed contactless payment technology across Metro, Glider and rail, with further services being added this year. Meanwhile our cashless mLink app allows users to add their yLink card to their virtual wallet and maximise further savings.”

Translink Youth Forum Member, Ciara Hesketh, who is currently on a gap year and will start university in September, said: “As a young person balancing work and university plans, good public transport is essential and the increased 50% discount is very welcome, especially when students are facing many rising costs for other products and services. I think cheaper public transport will not only help students and young people make their money go further, but it will also encourage more young people to use public transport, which is so important in helping tackle climate change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as discounted rates on all bus, Glider and rail travel, card holders can enjoy a range of offers at partnering retail outlets, cafes and entertainment venues, helping young people and their budgets go even further.