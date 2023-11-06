50 years ago: Faces in the Derry Journal from November 1973

We’re rewinding the clock 50 years to bring you some of the local people who graced the pages of the Derry Journal back in November 1973.
Copyright: Derry Journal archive.
1. November 1973 Derry Journal (19).jpg
Junior Golfers at Prehen. Photo: DJ Archive
2. November 1973 Derry Journal (13).jpg
Representatives from Housing Executive, which was formed two years earlier in 1971, receiving local councillors in Derry. Photo: DJ Archive
3. November 1973 Derry Journal (12).jpg
Careers convention at St Mary's, Creggan. Photo: DJ Archive
4. November 1973 Derry Journal (27).jpg
Hallowe'en fancy dress party at Claremont Hall as featured in November 1973. Photo: Dj Archive