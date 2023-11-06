News you can trust since 1772
50 years ago: Faces in the Derry Journal from November 1973

We’re rewinding the clock 50 years to bring you some of the local people who graced the pages of the Derry Journal back in November 1973.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 6th Nov 2023, 17:18 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 17:46 GMT

Copyright: Derry Journal archive.

Junior Golfers at Prehen.

1. November 1973 Derry Journal (19).jpg

Junior Golfers at Prehen. Photo: DJ Archive

Representatives from Housing Executive, which was formed two years earlier in 1971, receiving local councillors in Derry.

2. November 1973 Derry Journal (13).jpg

Representatives from Housing Executive, which was formed two years earlier in 1971, receiving local councillors in Derry. Photo: DJ Archive

Careers convention at St Mary's, Creggan.

3. November 1973 Derry Journal (12).jpg

Careers convention at St Mary's, Creggan. Photo: DJ Archive

Hallowe'en fancy dress party at Claremont Hall as featured in November 1973.

4. November 1973 Derry Journal (27).jpg

Hallowe'en fancy dress party at Claremont Hall as featured in November 1973. Photo: Dj Archive

