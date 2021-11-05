50th anniversary of mum of six shooting

Kathleen Thompson.

Kathleen Thompson (47) was shot dead as she stood outside her home in Creggan on November 6, 1971.

A special anniversary Mass to remember Mrs Thompson will take place at St Mary’s Church, Creggan, on Saturday afternoon (4pm).

Immediately afterwards, at the nearby Rath Mor Centre, a remembrance event hosted by human rights group, the Pat Finucane Centre, will take place.

The group is urging anyone wishing to attend the event - which will be addressed by MPs John Finucane and Colum Eastwood - to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines on social distancing and mask wearing.

Mrs Thompson’s daughter, Minty, says the past half century has been marked by “anger, frustration and sadness.”

Speaking recently, she described the family’s quest for truth and justice as “a slow, painful journey”.

She also condemned the British government’s latest legacy proposals which would ban all prosecutions related to the Troubles.