News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

51 colourful photos of Derry, Moville & Buncrana painting the town green for St Patrick's Day in 2013

It was a year of celebration and the St Patrick’s Day parade was the biggest to date for Derry, City of Culture back in 2013, while thousands flocked to the well established Moville and Buncrana parades in Inishowen, County Donegal.

By Brendan McDaid
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:17 GMT

Photos : Archive.

(Please note these photos are not for sale)

Enjoying the atmosphere in Moville during Patrick's Day. (1903PG45)

1. Enjoying the atmosphere in Moville during Patrick's Day. (1903PG45)

Enjoying the atmosphere in Moville during Patrick's Day. (1903PG45) Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
One of the dance troops entertaining the crowds at Derry's St Patrick's day parade. (1803SL72)

2. One of the dance troops entertaining the crowds at Derry's St Patrick's day parade. (1803SL72)

One of the dance troops entertaining the crowds at Derry's St Patrick's day parade. (1803SL72) Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Every man and his dog was at the St Patrick's Day parade in Buncrana. DER1514SL018 Photo: Stephen Latimer

3. Every man and his dog was at the St Patrick's Day parade in Buncrana. DER1514SL018 Photo: Stephen Latimer

Every man and his dog was at the St Patrick's Day parade in Buncrana. DER1514SL018 Photo: Stephen Latimer Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
St Patrick waves to the crowds in Derry on Sunday. (1803SL73)

4. St Patrick waves to the crowds in Derry on Sunday. (1803SL73)

St Patrick waves to the crowds in Derry on Sunday. (1803SL73) Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 13
DerryBuncranaInishowen