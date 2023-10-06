51 pictures of Derry and Donegal secondary school pupils in October 2003

1 . Students who collected awards at Clondermot High School's annual Prize-Giving. Seated (from left), Catherine Pollock, PTA cup for Outstanding Service to the School and the cup for Advanced Science in Year 14, Claire Smith, cup for Academic Excellence, and the cup for Religious Education, Gary Orr, trophy for Effort and Achievement and for General Excellence in Year 12, and Nigel Campbell, the PTA cup for Outstanding service to the School and the cup for Advanced IT in Year 14. Standing (from left) are Robert Logue, vice-principal, Bertie Faulkner, chairman of the Schools Board of Governors, Rev. Bert Tosh, guest speaker and John Magowan, Headmaster. (2810T05).:Derry and Donegal secondary school pupils in October 2003

Students who collected awards at Clondermot High School's annual Prize-Giving. Seated (from left), Catherine Pollock, PTA cup for Outstanding Service to the School and the cup for Advanced Science in Year 14, Claire Smith, cup for Academic Excellence, and the cup for Religious Education, Gary Orr, trophy for Effort and Achievement and for General Excellence in Year 12, and Nigel Campbell, the PTA cup for Outstanding service to the School and the cup for Advanced IT in Year 14. Standing (from left) are Robert Logue, vice-principal, Bertie Faulkner, chairman of the Schools Board of Governors, Rev. Bert Tosh, guest speaker and John Magowan, Headmaster. (2810T05).:Derry and Donegal secondary school pupils in October 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive