51 pictures of Derry and Donegal secondary school pupils in October 2003
These secondary school pupils were featured in the ‘Journal’ 20 years ago in October 2003 for various reasons.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:47 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 15:48 BST
See anyone you know?
1. Students who collected awards at Clondermot High School's annual Prize-Giving. Seated (from left), Catherine Pollock, PTA cup for Outstanding Service to the School and the cup for Advanced Science in Year 14, Claire Smith, cup for Academic Excellence, and the cup for Religious Education, Gary Orr, trophy for Effort and Achievement and for General Excellence in Year 12, and Nigel Campbell, the PTA cup for Outstanding service to the School and the cup for Advanced IT in Year 14. Standing (from left) are Robert Logue, vice-principal, Bertie Faulkner, chairman of the Schools Board of Governors, Rev. Bert Tosh, guest speaker and John Magowan, Headmaster. (2810T05).:Derry and Donegal secondary school pupils in October 2003
Students who collected awards at Clondermot High School's annual Prize-Giving. Seated (from left), Catherine Pollock, PTA cup for Outstanding Service to the School and the cup for Advanced Science in Year 14, Claire Smith, cup for Academic Excellence, and the cup for Religious Education, Gary Orr, trophy for Effort and Achievement and for General Excellence in Year 12, and Nigel Campbell, the PTA cup for Outstanding service to the School and the cup for Advanced IT in Year 14. Standing (from left) are Robert Logue, vice-principal, Bertie Faulkner, chairman of the Schools Board of Governors, Rev. Bert Tosh, guest speaker and John Magowan, Headmaster. (2810T05).:Derry and Donegal secondary school pupils in October 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Pupils who collected awards at Clondrmot HIgh Schools annual Prize-Giving. Seated (from left), Laura Hutchinson, cup for Fieldwork in Geography, Ross Shields, English cup, Kimberley Downey, cup for IT and Laura Hawthorne, Science cup. Standing (from left), Stephanie Olphert, cup for General Excellence in Year 13, David Funston, vice-principal, Amy Rutherford, Young Enterprise cup in Year 13, Stacey-Lea Jackson, Hockey cup, Robert Logue, vice-principal, and Deborah Hawthorne, Georgraphy cup. (2810T08).:Derry and Donegal secondary school pupils in October 2003
Pupils who collected awards at Clondrmot HIgh Schools annual Prize-Giving. Seated (from left), Laura Hutchinson, cup for Fieldwork in Geography, Ross Shields, English cup, Kimberley Downey, cup for IT and Laura Hawthorne, Science cup. Standing (from left), Stephanie Olphert, cup for General Excellence in Year 13, David Funston, vice-principal, Amy Rutherford, Young Enterprise cup in Year 13, Stacey-Lea Jackson, Hockey cup, Robert Logue, vice-principal, and Deborah Hawthorne, Georgraphy cup. (2810T08).:Derry and Donegal secondary school pupils in October 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive