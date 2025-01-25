53 great pictures from Radio One Roadshow in Derry back in July 1991
As Jason Donovan adds a series of Irish dates to his new tour, we’ve been back in the Derry Journal archives to bring you some of the images from when to a huge crowd he played the Radio One Roadshow along with Take That and fellow Australian star Dannii Minogue in the city centre here back in July 1991.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 21st Jan 2025, 09:56 BST
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 08:50 BST
The former Neighbours icon will be bringing his ‘Doin' Fine 25’ tour to Ireland from April 4 to 6, 2025. Alas there’s no Derry date but you can catch him at Dublin’s The Helix, and Belfast’s Ulster Hall. Full details for pre-sale and tickets are available via jasondonovan.com
1. Radio 1 Roadshow Derry July 1991 (38) - Copy.jpg
Artists performed to huge crowds in Derry in July 1991 as the Radio One Roadshow came to town. Photo: Derry Journal
