5,500 estimated participants in Foyle Pride Parade as 32nd celebration of Derry’s LGBTQIA+ community comes to a close
The parade will assemble at the North West Transport Hub at 1pm on August 23.
It will make its way from Duke Street across the Craigavon Bridge to the city centre where there will be live music from 3pm in Guildhall Square with Renegade Zoo, Cheryl-Ann and Tramp, hosted by Demi DéTourné.
The organisers stated: "Remember: express yourself! This Pride is not a place for adverts or corporations, bring yourself and your placard to our grassroots parade!"
The demonstration is the highlight of the 32nd Foyle Pride Festival that has been running since August 13 and has taken as its theme ‘Existence is Resistance’.
As is normal the Parades Commission have been advised of the intention to parade with 5,000 participants and 500 expected.
Members of the public have been advised to be prepared for some disruption to traffic as the Foyle Pride Parade makes its way from the Waterside to the city centre on Saturday afternoon.
The route from 2pm is Duke Street/top deck of Craigavon Bridge/Carlisle Road/Ferryquay Street/Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square.
The PSNI said officers will be on the ground to accommodate traffic flow.
"We encourage anyone attending the event to do so safely, and advise road users there will be some traffic restrictions in the city for the duration of the parade.
“Please plan any journeys in advance and, if travelling to the event, park legally and do not obstruct access to any residential or business properties,” the PSNI added.