57 brilliant photographs of the BBC Radio 1 Roadshow in Derry in the summer of 1994

By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th Jul 2024, 17:17 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 17:19 BST
It was July 1994 – the height of the era later immortalised by Lisa McGee’s hit sitcom Derry Girls – and Bruno Brookes was in town for the BBC Radio 1 Roadshow.

Guildhall Square was absolutely packed for performances from the various pop artists of the day.

Check out this fabulous photo gallery and see if you can spot yourself 30 years ago!

The BBC Radio 1 roadshow in Derry's Guildhall Square on July 18, 1994

The BBC Radio 1 roadshow in Derry's Guildhall Square on July 18, 1994

The BBC Radio 1 roadshow in Derry's Guildhall Square on July 18, 1994

The BBC Radio 1 roadshow in Derry's Guildhall Square on July 18, 1994

