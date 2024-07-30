57 brilliant photographs of the BBC Radio 1 Roadshow in Derry in the summer of 1994

1 . The BBC Radio 1 roadshow in Derry's Guildhall Square on July 18, 1994 : The BBC Radio 1 roadshow in Derry's Guildhall Square on July 18, 1994

Take a trip down memory lane with this selection of pictures of the the BBC Radio 1 Roadshow in Guildhall Square in July 1994. Bruno Brooks, the popular DJ and presenter, brought the latest pop stars to the city, much to the delight of thousands of fans.Photo: Archive