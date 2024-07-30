57 brilliant photographs of the BBC Radio 1 Roadshow in Derry in the summer of 1994

Guildhall Square was absolutely packed for performances from the various pop artists of the day.
Check out this fabulous photo gallery and see if you can spot yourself 30 years ago!
The BBC Radio 1 roadshow in Derry's Guildhall Square on July 18, 1994
Take a trip down memory lane with this selection of pictures of the the BBC Radio 1 Roadshow in Guildhall Square in July 1994. Bruno Brooks, the popular DJ and presenter, brought the latest pop stars to the city, much to the delight of thousands of fans.Photo: Archive
The BBC Radio 1 roadshow in Derry's Guildhall Square on July 18, 1994
The BBC Radio 1 roadshow in Derry's Guildhall Square on July 18, 1994
The BBC Radio 1 roadshow in Derry's Guildhall Square on July 18, 1994
