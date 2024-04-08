1 . Some members of the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille Committee and Feis Volunteers pictured outside St Columb’s Hall on the final day of this year’s feis. Front row, left to right are Aisling Bonner (Secretary), Ursula Clifford (Chair and Registrar), Betty Gallagher (Speech and Drama Secretary), Genevieve Sweeney (Cups and Trophies Co-ordinator), Colette Craig (Hostess Co-ordinator); Second row, left to right are Siobhan Watts (Administrator), Kathleen McGlinchey (Competitions Co-ordinator), Christine McIvor (Treasurer); Third row, left to right are Jimmy McAdams (Volunteer), Pat MacCafferty (Music Secretary), Eamon Sweeney (Press and Communications Officer); Back row, left to right are Brendan Molloy (Traditional Music Co-ordinator), Briedge Curran (Feis Volunteer), Oisin Donnelly (Feis Volunteer), Martin McNamee (Finance Assistant) and Maureen Molloy (Feis Volunteer). Photo: George Sweeney

Some members of the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille Committee and Feis Volunteers pictured outside St Columb’s Hall on the final day of this year’s feis. Front row, left to right are Aisling Bonner (Secretary), Ursula Clifford (Chair and Registrar), Betty Gallagher (Speech and Drama Secretary), Genevieve Sweeney (Cups and Trophies Co-ordinator), Colette Craig (Hostess Co-ordinator); Second row, left to right are Siobhan Watts (Administrator), Kathleen McGlinchey (Competitions Co-ordinator), Christine McIvor (Treasurer); Third row, left to right are Jimmy McAdams (Volunteer), Pat MacCafferty (Music Secretary), Eamon Sweeney (Press and Communications Officer); Back row, left to right are Brendan Molloy (Traditional Music Co-ordinator), Briedge Curran (Feis Volunteer), Oisin Donnelly (Feis Volunteer), Martin McNamee (Finance Assistant) and Maureen Molloy (Feis Volunteer). Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney