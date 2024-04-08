1. Some members of the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille Committee and Feis Volunteers pictured outside St Columb’s Hall on the final day of this year’s feis. Front row, left to right are Aisling Bonner (Secretary), Ursula Clifford (Chair and Registrar), Betty Gallagher (Speech and Drama Secretary), Genevieve Sweeney (Cups and Trophies Co-ordinator), Colette Craig (Hostess Co-ordinator); Second row, left to right are Siobhan Watts (Administrator), Kathleen McGlinchey (Competitions Co-ordinator), Christine McIvor (Treasurer); Third row, left to right are Jimmy McAdams (Volunteer), Pat MacCafferty (Music Secretary), Eamon Sweeney (Press and Communications Officer); Back row, left to right are Brendan Molloy (Traditional Music Co-ordinator), Briedge Curran (Feis Volunteer), Oisin Donnelly (Feis Volunteer), Martin McNamee (Finance Assistant) and Maureen Molloy (Feis Volunteer). Photo: George Sweeney
2. Aoibh McGuinness winner of the Molly O’Hara Cup foe English Song and was placed 3rd in both Junior Song and Sacred solo while Clara Hutton won the Maureen Owens Cup for Sacred Solo at St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney.
