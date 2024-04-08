Oonagh Caldwell and her niece Robyn pictured with the Fr. Adrain Porter Perpetual Cup, won for the third consecutive year by the Hannigan Sing School at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Friday at St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney.Oonagh Caldwell and her niece Robyn pictured with the Fr. Adrain Porter Perpetual Cup, won for the third consecutive year by the Hannigan Sing School at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Friday at St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney.
57 great pictures of prize-winners at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille Derry Feis 2024

Pictured are some of those who were awarded prizes at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille over the course of the 2024 Derry Feis.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th Apr 2024, 11:21 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 12:09 BST

Well done to all the winners and the competitors!

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Some members of the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille Committee and Feis Volunteers pictured outside St Columb’s Hall on the final day of this year’s feis. Front row, left to right are Aisling Bonner (Secretary), Ursula Clifford (Chair and Registrar), Betty Gallagher (Speech and Drama Secretary), Genevieve Sweeney (Cups and Trophies Co-ordinator), Colette Craig (Hostess Co-ordinator); Second row, left to right are Siobhan Watts (Administrator), Kathleen McGlinchey (Competitions Co-ordinator), Christine McIvor (Treasurer); Third row, left to right are Jimmy McAdams (Volunteer), Pat MacCafferty (Music Secretary), Eamon Sweeney (Press and Communications Officer); Back row, left to right are Brendan Molloy (Traditional Music Co-ordinator), Briedge Curran (Feis Volunteer), Oisin Donnelly (Feis Volunteer), Martin McNamee (Finance Assistant) and Maureen Molloy (Feis Volunteer). Photo: George Sweeney

Aoibh McGuinness winner of the Molly O’Hara Cup foe English Song and was placed 3rd in both Junior Song and Sacred solo while Clara Hutton won the Maureen Owens Cup for Sacred Solo at St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney.

Emma Bonner was placed 2nd in the Dancing Championships Age 9-10 at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Friday at St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney.

Willow McIntyre won the Rose O’Doherty Cup in the U16 Song Category at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Friday at St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney.

