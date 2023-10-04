59 Pictures of Derry during the troubles from the Derry Journal Archive

The following pictures were published in the ‘Journal’ through the years showing Derry during the height of the troubles.
The city has changed a lot since these pictures were taken.
1. Pictures of Derry during the troubles from the Derry Journal Archive
Pictures of Derry during the troubles from the Derry Journal Archive Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Pictures of Derry during the troubles from the Derry Journal Archive
Pictures of Derry during the troubles from the Derry Journal Archive Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Pictures of Derry during the troubles from the Derry Journal Archive
Pictures of Derry during the troubles from the Derry Journal Archive Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Pictures of Derry during the troubles from the Derry Journal Archive
Pictures of Derry during the troubles from the Derry Journal Archive Photo: Derry Journal Archive