6 events happening in Derry this week

4.

Clannad - The Farewell Tour Millennium Forum Sunday, March 27 8pm-11pm The Grammy and BAFTA award winning band, Clannad, has sold more than 15 million records worldwide. Clannad has, without doubt, done more than any other group to take Irish music and the Irish language to a worldwide audience. Fusing elements of traditional Irish music with more contemporary folk, new age and rock, they have created a beautifully unique and ethereal sound which combines haunting melodies and mesmerising vocals to transcend the sands of time whilst appealing to a worldwide audience of all ages. Limited tickets available at www.millenniumforum.co.uk