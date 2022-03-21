6 events happening in Derry this week

Have a look at some of the events that are happening in the district this week.
1. Northern Ireland Resources Network Conference
'Voices & Vision for the Circular Economy in Northern Ireland': NIRN Conference
Thursday March 24
The Playhouse, Artillery St
Local people are being encouraged to attend a special conference aimed at exploring new and innovative approaches to reducing and preventing waste and the promotion of the circular economy.
Find out more information about the NIRN Conference and book a place at www.ni-rn.com/
2.
Strolling Through Ulysses! by Robert Gogan
Fri Mar 25 8:00pm - 10:00pm
ThePlayhouse, 5-7 Artillery Street
Strolling Through Ulysses! is a one-man show that tells the fun-filled story of Bloomsday - June 16th 1904 - the iconic day around which James Joyce’s Ulysses is based.
Written and performed by Robert Gogan Strolling Through Ulysses! guides you through the curious events and quirky characters of Ulysses - humorous, entertaining and revealing!
Tickets available at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk
3.
Rock N Roll Years
Millennium Forum
Saturday March 26 8pm-11pm
After the last smash hit tour this wonderful nostalgic musical hits the road again!
The all-star cast will once again takes you on a whirlwind journey through the musical decades of the 50s and 60s paying homage to the lives and music of the Stars of the Era!
Tickets available at www.millenniumforum.co.uk
4.
Clannad - The Farewell Tour
Millennium Forum
Sunday, March 27 8pm-11pm
The Grammy and BAFTA award winning band, Clannad, has sold more than 15 million records worldwide. Clannad has, without doubt, done more than any other group to take Irish music and the Irish language to a worldwide audience. Fusing elements of traditional Irish music with more contemporary folk, new age and rock, they have created a beautifully unique and ethereal sound which combines haunting melodies and mesmerising vocals to transcend the sands of time whilst appealing to a worldwide audience of all ages.
Limited tickets available at www.millenniumforum.co.uk