6 stage photos of the new sold out play ‘Forever and Ever’ by Derry playwright

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 26th Sep 2025, 09:42 BST
‘Forever and Ever,’ a play by Derry writer Jonathan Burgess and starring Derry's own Andy Doherty, has completely sold out its run at the New Gate Arts Centre.

The play follows Jennifer, played by Laura Borland, a mortuary make-up artist who begins preparing the body of a young man who has taken his own life. She doesn’t expect him to sit up and speak, but John, played by Derry man Andy Doherty, is not quite ready to go.

Photos by George Sweeney.

John, who has died by suicide, appears in the mortuary in a liminal space between life and death in Jonathan Burgess’s play Forever and Ever at New Gate Arts and Culture Centre. Photo: George Sweeney

1. John, who has died by suicide, appears in the mortuary in a liminal space between life and death in Jonathan Burgess’s play Forever and Ever at New Gate Arts and Culture Centre. Photo: George Sweeney

John, who has died by suicide, appears in the mortuary in a liminal space between life and death in Jonathan Burgess’s play Forever and Ever at New Gate Arts and Culture Centre. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
John, who has died by suicide, appears to mortuary make-up artist Jennifer in a liminal space between life and death in Jonathan Burgess’s play Forever and Ever at New Gate Arts and Culture Centre. Photo: George Sweeney

2. John, who has died by suicide, appears to mortuary make-up artist Jennifer in a liminal space between life and death in Jonathan Burgess’s play Forever and Ever at New Gate Arts and Culture Centre. Photo: George Sweeney

John, who has died by suicide, appears to mortuary make-up artist Jennifer in a liminal space between life and death in Jonathan Burgess’s play Forever and Ever at New Gate Arts and Culture Centre. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
John, who has died by suicide, appears to mortuary make-up artist Jennifer in a liminal space between life and death in Jonathan Burgess’s play Forever and Ever at New Gate Arts and Culture Centre. Photo: George Sweeney

3. John, who has died by suicide, appears to mortuary make-up artist Jennifer in a liminal space between life and death in Jonathan Burgess’s play Forever and Ever at New Gate Arts and Culture Centre. Photo: George Sweeney

John, who has died by suicide, appears to mortuary make-up artist Jennifer in a liminal space between life and death in Jonathan Burgess’s play Forever and Ever at New Gate Arts and Culture Centre. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
John, who has died by suicide, appears to mortuary make-up artist Jennifer in a liminal space between life and death in Jonathan Burgess’s play Forever and Ever at New Gate Arts and Culture Centre. Photo: George Sweeney

4. John, who has died by suicide, appears to mortuary make-up artist Jennifer in a liminal space between life and death in Jonathan Burgess’s play Forever and Ever at New Gate Arts and Culture Centre. Photo: George Sweeney

John, who has died by suicide, appears to mortuary make-up artist Jennifer in a liminal space between life and death in Jonathan Burgess’s play Forever and Ever at New Gate Arts and Culture Centre. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice