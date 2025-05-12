61 brilliant photographs of Derry’s 2025 Darkness Into Light charity walk for HURT

By Jim McCafferty
Published 12th May 2025, 16:13 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 16:53 BST
Saturday’s annual ‘Darkness Into Light’ charity walk saw records smashed again for attendance as the dawn of a new sunrise was greeted by many walkers and runners taking part to raise much-needed funds for the HURT charity.

Here is a selection of photographs of people taking part in the much loved annual event.

Derry Darkness into Light 2025

Photo: Glenn McIntyre : Jim McCafferty

Two young Feeny lasses - Rose Hasson and Lyla O'Neill (both 9) pose for a photo along the quay at Saturday's Darkness Into Light Walk. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography) : .

Two young Feeny lasses - Rose Hasson and Lyla O'Neill (both 9) pose for a photo along the quay at Saturday's Darkness Into Light Walk. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

Photo: Glenn McIntyre : Jim McCafferty

Darkness Into Light (Derry) organisers Leanne Doherty and Sadie O'Reilly pictured with Edelle O'Donnell cutting the ribbon to officially start Saturday's Walk/Run. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

Darkness Into Light (Derry) organisers Leanne Doherty and Sadie O'Reilly pictured with Edelle O'Donnell cutting the ribbon to officially start Saturday's Walk/Run. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Photo: Glenn McIntyre : Jim McCafferty

Three years old Tadgh Boyle pictured on dad Gavin's shoulders during the early sunrise at Saturday morning's Darkness Into Light Walk along the quay (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

Three years old Tadgh Boyle pictured on dad Gavin's shoulders during the early sunrise at Saturday morning's Darkness Into Light Walk along the quay (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Photo: Glenn McIntyre : Jim McCafferty

