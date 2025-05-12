61 brilliant photographs of Derry’s 2025 Darkness Into Light charity walk for HURT

Here is a selection of photographs of people taking part in the much loved annual event.
2. Two young Feeny lasses - Rose Hasson and Lyla O'Neill (both 9) pose for a photo along the quay at Saturday's Darkness Into Light Walk. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography) : Derry Darkness into Light 2025
3. Darkness Into Light (Derry) organisers Leanne Doherty and Sadie O'Reilly pictured with Edelle O'Donnell cutting the ribbon to officially start Saturday's Walk/Run. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : Derry Darkness into Light 2025
4. Three years old Tadgh Boyle pictured on dad Gavin's shoulders during the early sunrise at Saturday morning's Darkness Into Light Walk along the quay (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) : Derry Darkness into Light 2025
