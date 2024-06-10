65 fabulous photographs of the Feast of St. Columba celebrations in Derry

Parishioners of the Long Tower gathered at the ancient bullaun stone and shrine to St. Columba outside the church prior to a Mass celebrated by Bishop Dónal McKeown.

This was followed by a short procession down to the Bogside led by St. Colmcille’s Pipe Band for the annual blessing of St. Columb's Wells.

There were then refreshments and a traditional music session in the Lower Long Tower Primary School Hall.

Later in the day ministers and priests from the city’s Protestant and Catholic churches gathered in prayer at 4pm in the grounds of St. Augustine’s Church of Ireland, followed by a short service led by Bishop McKeown.

The Venerable Robert Miller, Archdeacon of Derry, The Very Rev’d Raymod Stewart, Dean of St Columb’s Cathedral, Rev’d Ross Kernohan, Rev’d Colin Jones, Rev’d Peter Morris, Rev’d Father Gerard Mongan, and Rev’d Nigel Cairns.

The service incorporated a choral version of the 6th century prayer attributed to St. Columba - ‘Alone with none but Thee My Lord, I journey on my way.’

Members of the various church choirs combined to lead the singing and excerpts from an ancient poem known as the Amra Cholmcille or Dallan’s Eulogy was also read.

The elegy is a poem of praise, thought to have been chanted in veneration of the saint and incorporated into a Medieval pilgrim or penitential rite.

St. Augustine’s has been identified by archaeologists as the site where Columba founded his first church, Dubh Regles, on an island hill thick with oak.

It is also mid-way point on a pilgrim pathway that links what may be two fossilised medieval trackways leading onto the Long Tower precinct.

Bishop Dónal McKeown performs the Annual Blessing of the Water at St. Columb's Well on Sunday to celebrate the Feast of St. Columba.

Bishop Dónal McKeown and Fr. Gerard Mongan lead the Feast of St. Columba Procession to St. Columb's Well on Sunday, followed by the Colmcille Pipe Band.

The Feast of St. Columba celebrations on Sunday.

Long Tower parishioners taking part in the Rosary before Sunday's Annual St. Columba's Day Mass and Procession to the St. Columb's Wells.