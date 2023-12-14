6,618 assaults on Western Trust staff ‘totally unacceptable’ - McLaughlin
The Department of Health has published a new framework to help tackle violence and aggression towards HSC staff.
Ms. McLaughlin said: “The staff in our health service go above and beyond every single day, providing vital care and saving lives. They deserve nothing less than our full gratitude and appreciation as they undertake incredibly demanding roles.
"I am therefore deeply concerned that there have been over 6,600 physical assaults on staff over the last five years in our Trust alone and over 50,000 across the health service overall. People across Derry and the wider North will want to send full solidarity to these staff members who have been affected by such incidents.
“This behaviour undermines the ability of staff to provide care safely, leads to greater staff illness and absence and must not be tolerated. It is therefore very welcome news that the Department of Health has launched a new framework to help tackle violence and aggression towards staff in order to prevent, reduce and respond to these incidents.
“I hope the framework will lead to much fewer incidents of physical assaults and ensure staff are fully supported in those instances where it may not be possible to avoid such behaviour. As the health service continues to struggle with immense pressures, we must do everything we can to ensure the workers who keep that system going are fully supported at work.”