6,618 assaults on Western Trust staff ‘totally unacceptable’ - McLaughlin

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has said it is totally unacceptable that in the last five years, 6,618 physical assaults have taken place against staff in the Western Trust.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Department of Health has published a new framework to help tackle violence and aggression towards HSC staff.

Ms. McLaughlin said: “The staff in our health service go above and beyond every single day, providing vital care and saving lives. They deserve nothing less than our full gratitude and appreciation as they undertake incredibly demanding roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am therefore deeply concerned that there have been over 6,600 physical assaults on staff over the last five years in our Trust alone and over 50,000 across the health service overall. People across Derry and the wider North will want to send full solidarity to these staff members who have been affected by such incidents.

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

“This behaviour undermines the ability of staff to provide care safely, leads to greater staff illness and absence and must not be tolerated. It is therefore very welcome news that the Department of Health has launched a new framework to help tackle violence and aggression towards staff in order to prevent, reduce and respond to these incidents.