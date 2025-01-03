People in Derry celebrating parties during the 2004-5 festive season.People in Derry celebrating parties during the 2004-5 festive season.
69 brilliant photographs of Derry folk celebrating during the 2004/5 festive season

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 17:01 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 17:02 GMT
‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’ by Band Aid 20 was top of the pop charts at Christmas and one José Mourinho had led Chelsea FC to the top of the English league by New Year’s Day 2005, on the way to the club’s second ever championship title.

Punters in Derry were out and about celebrating festive parties here, there and everywhere and the ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about capturing it all for posterity.

Do you recognise anyone?

People celebrating parties during 2004-5 festive season in Derry

People in Derry celebrating parties during the 2004-5 festive season.

People celebrating parties during 2004-5 festive season in Derry

People in Derry celebrating parties during the 2004-5 festive season.

People celebrating parties during 2004-5 festive season in Derry

People in Derry celebrating parties during the 2004-5 festive season.

People celebrating parties during 2004-5 festive season in Derry

People in Derry celebrating parties during the 2004-5 festive season.

