7 Brilliant pictures of people enjoying the Toucan One boat in Derry in August 2003

20 years ago in August 2003, a ‘senior citizen’s boat trip’ was held as part of the Golden Link Festival and the following pictures were snapped for the ‘Journal’.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST
See anyone you know?

At the Golden Link Festival senior citizens boat trip were L/R:- Nan Quigley, Mary Meenan, Rita Gill and Susan Harris. 150803HG15

L/R:- Mamie Rosborough, Elizabeth Temple and William Temple on board the Toucan One for the Golden Link Festival senior citizens boat trip. 150803HG18

L/R:- Maureen and Paddy Green and Bessie and Liam McCarthy get ready for their trip on the Toucan One. 150803HG

On the Toucan One for the Golden Link Festival senior citizens boat trip were L/R:- Mabel Ferguson, Renee Donaldson, Kathleen Porter and Isobel McIntosh. 150803HG17

