1 . Two young lads pictured with members of the Defence Forces at the Emergency Services Showcase held at Fort Dunree, Inishowen, on Sunday. The event was organised by the members and volunteers of the Desertegney and Dunree Foróige Club. Photo: George Sweeney

Two young lads pictured with members of the Defence Forces at the Emergency Services Showcase held at Fort Dunree, Inishowen, on Sunday. The event was organised by the members and volunteers of the Desertegney and Dunree Foróige Club. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney