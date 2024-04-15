Emergency services attending on the day included: An Garda Siochana; Coast Guard Service; Rescue 117; Defence Forces; Civil Defence; Donegal Mountain Rescue; RNLI; Irish Red Cross; Road Safety Authority.
Pictures by George Sweeney
1. Two young lads pictured with members of the Defence Forces at the Emergency Services Showcase held at Fort Dunree, Inishowen, on Sunday. The event was organised by the members and volunteers of the Desertegney and Dunree Foróige Club. Photo: George Sweeney
2. People of all ages participated in the Irish Red Cross’s CPR First Aid demonstration at the Emergency Services Showcase held at Fort Dunree, Inishowen, on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Patrick Doherty, James, Ciara, Róisin, Patrick and Matthew Baldrick pictured at the Irish Red Cross’s infant choking first aid demonstration during the Emergency Services Showcase held at Fort Dunree, Inishowen, on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Visitors pictured with members of the Irish Coast Guard at the Emergency Services Showcase held at Fort Dunree, Inishowen, on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney
