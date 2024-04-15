Ali Devine pictured with members of Donegal Mountain Rescue at the Emergency Services Showcase held at Fort Dunree, Inishowen, on Sunday. Photo: George SweeneyAli Devine pictured with members of Donegal Mountain Rescue at the Emergency Services Showcase held at Fort Dunree, Inishowen, on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney
7 great photos of the Emergency Services Showcase at Fort Dunree

A showcase of the Emergency Services who provide vital and essential services in our communities was held at Fore Dunree on Sunday, April 13, organised by members and volunteers of the Desertegney and Dunree Foróige Clubs.
Emergency services attending on the day included: An Garda Siochana; Coast Guard Service; Rescue 117; Defence Forces; Civil Defence; Donegal Mountain Rescue; RNLI; Irish Red Cross; Road Safety Authority.

Two young lads pictured with members of the Defence Forces at the Emergency Services Showcase held at Fort Dunree, Inishowen, on Sunday. The event was organised by the members and volunteers of the Desertegney and Dunree Foróige Club. Photo: George Sweeney

People of all ages participated in the Irish Red Cross’s CPR First Aid demonstration at the Emergency Services Showcase held at Fort Dunree, Inishowen, on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney

Patrick Doherty, James, Ciara, Róisin, Patrick and Matthew Baldrick pictured at the Irish Red Cross’s infant choking first aid demonstration during the Emergency Services Showcase held at Fort Dunree, Inishowen, on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney

Visitors pictured with members of the Irish Coast Guard at the Emergency Services Showcase held at Fort Dunree, Inishowen, on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney

