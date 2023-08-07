News you can trust since 1772
7 of the highest rated chippies in Derry - according to Google Reviews

There’s so denying that Derry people love their food and that chippies is a firm favourite in the city.
With so many different Fish and Chips shops available and people having different favourites, it can be hard to figure out which one to go to or where is the best. The ‘Journal’ looked at the Chippies in Derry which have a 4.5* rating or more on Google Reviews (which can be viewed here) and compiled the following list:

Bridie's on Bishop Street has 4.5 stars out of 5 with 67 reviews. One reviewer said: "They are the best, I've been buying food there for the last 14 years. I always go for chicken box so tasty, I fully recommend" Photo: GetFocusArt - stock.adobe.com

Brendan's Takeaway on Laburnum Terrace received 4.5 stars out of 5 with 119 reviews. One reviewer said: "Food served by friendly cheerful staff, you can tell they really appreciate your custom. Everything I've tried from the menu has been excellent. Highly recommended." Photo: none

The Collon Cafe & Takeaway received 4.5 starts out of 5 with 73 reviews. One reviewer said: "Food is always good massive portions definitely best takeaway in town try there fullworks or fillet burgers" Photo: none

Kiera's Chippy on the Old Strabane Road received 4.5 starts out of 5 with 49 reviews. One reviewer said: "Staff are very friendly and professional. Has good meal options available. Premises are very clean and well presented. I would recommend this place to passers by." Photo: copyright jonathan law

