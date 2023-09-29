7 of the highest rated pizza takeaways in Derry - according to Google Reviews

There’s so denying that Derry people love their food and that pizza is a firm favourite in the city.
With so many different pizza shops available and people having different favourites, it can be hard to figure out which one to go to or where is the best. The ‘Journal’ looked at the pizza places in Derry which have a 4.5* rating or more on Google Reviews (which can be viewed here) and compiled the following list:
1. Scarpello & Co
Scarpello & Co are located on the Buncrana Road and received a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5, with 281 reviews. One reviewer said: "We would sometimes stop here for cinamon swirls which are probably some the nicest ones I have ever had. The pizzas, garlic dip and fries were amazing. Their pizza base is lightning tasty. Highly recommended! There is free parking outside and you can also collect take aways which is brought to your car. Leave room for a gelato. Sooo Good!"
The Pizza Shed is located on Rosemount Avenue and received 4.6 stars out of 5 with 30 reviews. One reviewer said: "Nice would be an understatement. Beautiful pizzas, chips and dips."
3. Mena's Wood Fired Pizzas
Mena's Wood Fired Pizzas is located on Stanley's Walk and has 4.5 stars out of 5, with 55 reviews. One reviewer said: "Great pizzeria tucked away in a wee corner of Derry. Food is amazing and the staff are more than helpful and friendly. Give it a try and you won't be disappointed. They have catered to my tastes on a number of occasions. Thanks for great service. My new go to for pizza. The tuscan fries are sublime"
4. Spaghetti Junction
Spaghetti Junction is located on William Street and received 5.7 stars out of 5, with 504 reviews. One reviewer said: "Fantastic! Staff very friendly and a pleasure to talk to and have a laugh with! Food was so good! So long since I had a good fresh pizza! We visited around 7pm on a Wednesday evening to which it was quite with plenty of seating. Excellently priced food aswell - I was expecting a higher bill but came in at a really good price for the quality of food received. Highly recommend and will definitely be returning."