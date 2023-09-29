7 of the highest rated pizza takeaways in Derry - according to Google Reviews

1 . Scarpello & Co

Scarpello & Co are located on the Buncrana Road and received a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5, with 281 reviews. One reviewer said: "We would sometimes stop here for cinamon swirls which are probably some the nicest ones I have ever had. The pizzas, garlic dip and fries were amazing. Their pizza base is lightning tasty. Highly recommended! There is free parking outside and you can also collect take aways which is brought to your car. Leave room for a gelato. Sooo Good!" Photo: none