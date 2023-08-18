7 photographs of scouts from St. Mary’s Creggan at the House in the Wells

Scouts from St. Mary’s Creggan took part in an Action Mental Health day assisting members of the local community and residents of the House in the Wells in the Bogside recently.
The House in the Wells is very supportive of the Creggan Scouts Derry.
A great day was had by all and the scouts would like to thank all the staff and residents for the invitation.
Scouts from St. Mary's Creggan assisting the local community as well as residents of the House in the Wells. Photo: Jim McCafferty
