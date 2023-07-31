7 photos of people having fun on Malin Green for the Malin Raft Race celebrations

All roads led to Malin this Sunday, July 30 as the community celebrated 30 years of the Malin Raft Race.
A host of events took place, with music on the Green and the exciting raft race itself.
Photographer George Sweeney snapped some great photos of people enjoying themselves on the Green.
1. Locals Oisin, Charlie, Cahir and Gemma Byrne at the Festival on the Green in Malin Town on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS - 43
2. Locals Eibhlin and Claire Porter and Marion McLaughlin were at the Festival on the Green in Malin Town on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS - 40
3. Abigail, Celine, Max and Sebastian pictured at the Festival on the Green in Malin Town on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS - 39
4. Marie McDaid with Rian, Sarah and Shane Toland at the Festival on the Green in Malin Town on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS - 38
