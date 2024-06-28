7 Pictures from 20 years ago in Badger's Bar Derry of folks out with friends and family

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.
1. PubEye July 2004 - Badger's Bar in Derry : PubEye July 2004 - Badger's Bar in Derry
Friends and family out together enjoying a pint and some good food.Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. PubEye July 2004 - Badger's Bar in Derry : PubEye July 2004 - Badger's Bar in Derry
Friends and family out together enjoying a pint and some good food.Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. PubEye July 2004 - Badger's Bar in Derry : PubEye July 2004 - Badger's Bar in Derry
Friends and family out together enjoying a pint and some good food.Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. PubEye July 2004 - Badger's Bar in Derry : PubEye July 2004 - Badger's Bar in Derry
Friends and family out together enjoying a pint and some good food.Photo: Derry Journal Archive