Lloyd Fisicaro, Ben Morrison, Matthew O'Connor and Lorcan McNamara collecting their GCSE results at St. Columb's College.Lloyd Fisicaro, Ben Morrison, Matthew O'Connor and Lorcan McNamara collecting their GCSE results at St. Columb's College.
Lloyd Fisicaro, Ben Morrison, Matthew O'Connor and Lorcan McNamara collecting their GCSE results at St. Columb's College.

7 Smiling pictures of St Columb's College pupils in Derry getting GCSE results

There was smiles all round for pupils in St Columb’s College as they received their GCSE results at the school on Thursday.
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
Well done to all the pupils.

Proud mum Ciara Devlin pictured with her son Joey, centre, and his pal Donal Mooney when they picked up their GCSE results at St. Columb's College.

Proud mum Ciara Devlin pictured with her son Joey, centre, and his pal Donal Mooney when they picked up their GCSE results at St. Columb's College. Photo: KEITH MOORE

Teacher Leanne Curran chats to student Jason Sheerin, when he collected his GCSE results at St. Columb's College on Thursday morning. (Photos: Keith Moore)

Teacher Leanne Curran chats to student Jason Sheerin, when he collected his GCSE results at St. Columb's College on Thursday morning. (Photos: Keith Moore) Photo: KEITH MOORE

Ursula Grimley, teacher, chats to students AaronMcLaughlin and Luke Gallagher about their GCSE results at St. Columb's College.

Ursula Grimley, teacher, chats to students AaronMcLaughlin and Luke Gallagher about their GCSE results at St. Columb's College. Photo: KEITH MOORE

Cormac McKeever, Jack McCartney and Paul Carlin collecting their GCSE results at St. Columb's College.

Cormac McKeever, Jack McCartney and Paul Carlin collecting their GCSE results at St. Columb's College. Photo: KEITH MOORE

