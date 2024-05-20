Amal – whose name means hope in Arabic – crossed the Peace Bridge before being welcomed in Guildhall Square by a large crowd and the Deputy Mayor of Derry and Strabane Jason Barr.
Here is a selection of pictures from her visit.
1. Global human rights icon Little Amal crosses the Peace Bridge towards Guildhall Square on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Global human rights icon Little Amal is welcomed at Guildhall Square on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Crowds gather in Guildhall Square on Monday afternoon to see human rights icon Little Amal. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Colr. Lilian Seenoi-Barr speaking during the visit of Little Amal to Guildhall Square on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
