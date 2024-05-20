Global human rights icon Little Amal greets on lookers on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

71 brilliant photographs of global human rights icon Little Amal receiving a rapturous Derry welcome

Little Amal, a globally recognised symbol of human rights who has travelled the world bringing hope to the vulnerable and dispossessed, got a rapturous Derry welcome when she arrived in the city as a guest of the North West Migrants Forum on Monday.