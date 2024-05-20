Global human rights icon Little Amal greets on lookers on Monday afternoon. Photo: George SweeneyGlobal human rights icon Little Amal greets on lookers on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
By Kevin Mullan and George Sweeney
Published 20th May 2024, 17:17 BST
Little Amal, a globally recognised symbol of human rights who has travelled the world bringing hope to the vulnerable and dispossessed, got a rapturous Derry welcome when she arrived in the city as a guest of the North West Migrants Forum on Monday.

Amal – whose name means hope in Arabic – crossed the Peace Bridge before being welcomed in Guildhall Square by a large crowd and the Deputy Mayor of Derry and Strabane Jason Barr.

Here is a selection of pictures from her visit.

1. Global human rights icon Little Amal crosses the Peace Bridge towards Guildhall Square on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Global human rights icon Little Amal is welcomed at Guildhall Square on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Crowds gather in Guildhall Square on Monday afternoon to see human rights icon Little Amal. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Colr. Lilian Seenoi-Barr speaking during the visit of Little Amal to Guildhall Square on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

