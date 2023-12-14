News you can trust since 1772
75 pictures from Ulster University Magee graduations in Derry December 2023

Some of the many happy faces of the people gathering for their graduation ceremnoies at the Millennium Forum in Derry city centre this week.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 14th Dec 2023, 10:11 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 10:13 GMT

(Please note photos not for resale)

Helen Flynn from Derry graduating in physiotherapy and Tara Garfield from Derry graduating in physiotherapy. Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.

Leah McGonagle from Derry graduating in Diagnostic Radiography. Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.

Aileen McGuiness. Ulster University Winter Graduations. (Photo: Nigel McDowell / Ulster University)

Shola Popoola from Nigeria graduating in MSc International Business pictured with partner Olaoluwa and daughter Temitope. Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.

