Some of the many happy faces of the people gathering for their graduation ceremnoies at the Millennium Forum in Derry city centre this week.
1. Helen Flynn from Derry graduating in physiotherapy and Tara Garfield from Derry graduating in physiotherapy. Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.
2. Leah McGonagle from Derry graduating in Diagnostic Radiography.Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.
3. Ulster University Winter Graduations. (Photo: Nigel McDowell / Ulster University)
4. Shola Popoola from Nigeria graduating in MSc International Business pictured with partner Olaoluwaand daughter Temitope.Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.
