Party pics from September 2003

76 Pictures of birthdays, christenings and nights out from September 2003

The ‘Journal’ photographers were out and about in September 2003 capturing parties and celebrations throughout the town.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:28 BST

See anyone you know?

1. Clare Meehan (2).JPG

Party pics from September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

2. Anne Sarah Doherty (6).JPG

Party pics from September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

3. Anne Sarah Doherty (4).JPG

Party pics from September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

4. Anne Sarah Doherty (5).JPG

Party pics from September 2003 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

