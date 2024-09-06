Parties and celebrations in Derry back in September 2004. Stephen McGeogheganplaceholder image
77 brilliant photographs of people celebrating at Derry parties in September 2004

By Kevin Mullan
Published 6th Sep 2024, 17:05 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 18:31 BST
Girls Aloud, Avril Lavigne and McFly were riding high in the pop charts, Porto were the European champions and Arsenal were the title holders in England. Do you mind that?

Where have 20 years gone?

The great people of Derry were out and about celebrating birthdays and other special occasions. Were you among them?

Take a trip down memory lane with this selection of photographs taken by the ‘Journal’ photographers two decades ago.

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in September 2004. Stephen McGeoghegan

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in September 2004. Stephen McGeoghegan Photo: Archive

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in September 2004. Kerry Coyle

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in September 2004. Kerry Coyle Photo: Archive

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in September 2004. Rosetta Butler

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in September 2004. Rosetta Butler Photo: Archive

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in September 2004.

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in September 2004. Photo: Archive

