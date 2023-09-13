News you can trust since 1772
Performing arts students Roisin Quinn, Ash McMahon and Erin Quigg pictured at NWRC's Freshers' Fest at Strand Road campus. Performing arts students Roisin Quinn, Ash McMahon and Erin Quigg pictured at NWRC's Freshers' Fest at Strand Road campus.
Performing arts students Roisin Quinn, Ash McMahon and Erin Quigg pictured at NWRC's Freshers' Fest at Strand Road campus.

8 great pictures of Freshers' Fest in Derry's NWRC

Students beginning their educational journey with the North West Regional College (NWRC) were treated to a Freshers’ Fair this week to learn more about the college.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST

Best of luck to all the new students.

Students Caitlin Barr and Kevin Johnson enjoy some ice cream at Freshers's fest at Strand Road campus.

1. Students Caitlin Barr and Kevin Johnson enjoy some ice cream at Freshers's fest at Strand Road campus.

Students Caitlin Barr and Kevin Johnson enjoy some ice cream at Freshers's fest at Strand Road campus. Photo: none

Photo Sales
Blathnaid O'Donnell and Elora McGarry pictured at NWRC's Freshers' Fest at Strand Road campus.

2. Blathnaid O'Donnell and Elora McGarry pictured at NWRC's Freshers' Fest at Strand Road campus.

Blathnaid O'Donnell and Elora McGarry pictured at NWRC's Freshers' Fest at Strand Road campus. Photo: none

Photo Sales
Zara Hetherington pictured with Maddie at NWRC's Freshers' fest at Strand Road campus.

3. Zara Hetherington pictured with Maddie at NWRC's Freshers' fest at Strand Road campus.

Zara Hetherington pictured with Maddie at NWRC's Freshers' fest at Strand Road campus. Photo: none

Photo Sales
Art and design student Ciara Darcy gets to work painting the new mural at Strand Road campus during NWRC's Freshers' fest.

4. Art and design student Ciara Darcy gets to work painting the new mural at Strand Road campus during NWRC's Freshers' fest.

Art and design student Ciara Darcy gets to work painting the new mural at Strand Road campus during NWRC's Freshers' fest. Photo: none

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsNWRCDerryNorth West Regional College