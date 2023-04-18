News you can trust since 1772
Hugh Casey, Bertie Ahern, Guest Speaker, Neil Guckian, Mark DurkanHugh Casey, Bertie Ahern, Guest Speaker, Neil Guckian, Mark Durkan
8 photographs of St. Columb’s College Past Pupils’ Union Annual Dinner

Professor John McCloskey recently received the honour of having the prestigious Alumnus Illustrissimus award bestowed on him by the St. Columb’s College Past Pupils’ Union.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:03 BST

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern was guest of honour at the union’s Annual Dinner in the City Hotel, where he delivered the key note speech last month.

Here is a selection of photographs from the evening.

Alumnus Illistrissimus 2022, Professor John McCloskey and Garvan O'Doherty, President, St Columb's College Union

1. Alumnus Illistrissimus 2022, Professor John McCloskey and Garvan O’Doherty, President, St Columb's College Union

Photo: Supplied

Reverend Micheal McGavigan, Finbar Madden, College Principal, and Bertie Ahern, Guest Speaker

2. Reverend Micheal McGavigan, Finbar Madden, College Principal, and Bertie Ahern, Guest Speaker

Photo: Supplied

Dermot Carlin, Vice-President, St Columb's College Union, Thomas Dougty, Deputy Head Prefect, Aidan King, Head Prefect, Rory Boyd, Deputy Head Prefect and Reverend Micheal McGavigan

3. Dermot Carlin, Vice-President, St Columb's College Union, Thomas Dougty, Deputy Head Prefect, Aidan King, Head Prefect, Rory Boyd, Deputy Head Prefect and Reverend Micheal McGavigan

Photo: Supplied

Reverend Micheal McGavigan, Finbar Madden, College Principal, Bertie Ahern, Guest Speaker, and Mark Durkan

4. Reverend Micheal McGavigan, Finbar Madden, College Principal, Bertie Ahern, Guest Speaker, and Mark Durkan

Photo: Supplied

