Professor John McCloskey recently received the honour of having the prestigious Alumnus Illustrissimus award bestowed on him by the St. Columb’s College Past Pupils’ Union.
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern was guest of honour at the union’s Annual Dinner in the City Hotel, where he delivered the key note speech last month.
Here is a selection of photographs from the evening.
Alumnus Illistrissimus 2022, Professor John McCloskey and Garvan O’Doherty, President, St Columb's College Union Photo: Supplied
Reverend Micheal McGavigan, Finbar Madden, College Principal, and Bertie Ahern, Guest Speaker Photo: Supplied
Dermot Carlin, Vice-President, St Columb's College Union, Thomas Dougty, Deputy Head Prefect, Aidan King, Head Prefect, Rory Boyd, Deputy Head Prefect and Reverend Micheal McGavigan Photo: Supplied
Reverend Micheal McGavigan, Finbar Madden, College Principal, Bertie Ahern, Guest Speaker, and Mark Durkan Photo: Supplied