8 photos of the Umi takeaway opening soon in Derry's Foyleside Shopping Centre

Umi owner and chef Sean Lafferty announced online that the new takeaway is nearing completion and will open soon. An official opening date has yet to be announced.
Umi’s dishes, such as sushi, bao, banh mí, and dumplings, will be available at the new takeaway, with new additions also hinted at.
1. Umi takeaway : Umi takeaway
Umi takeaway, set to open soon, found on the bottom floor of Foyleside Shopping Centre. Photo: Jack Tibbetts
2. Umi takeaway : Umi takeaway
Umi takeaway, set to open soon, found on the bottom floor of Foyleside Shopping Centre. Photo: Jack Tibbetts
3. Umi takeaway : Umi takeaway
Umi takeaway, set to open soon, found on the bottom floor of Foyleside Shopping Centre. Photo: Jack Tibbetts
4. Umi takeaway : Umi takeaway
Umi takeaway, set to open soon, found on the bottom floor of Foyleside Shopping Centre. Photo: Jack Tibbetts