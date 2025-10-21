8 photos of the Umi takeaway opening soon in Derry's Foyleside Shopping Centre

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 21st Oct 2025, 15:57 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 16:02 BST
Award-winning restaurant Umi is set to open its takeaway soon in Derry’s Foyleside Shopping Centre as renovations finish up.

Umi owner and chef Sean Lafferty announced online that the new takeaway is nearing completion and will open soon. An official opening date has yet to be announced.

The takeaway will be found at the bottom of Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Umi’s dishes, such as sushi, bao, banh mí, and dumplings, will be available at the new takeaway, with new additions also hinted at.

Umi takeaway, set to open soon, found on the bottom floor of Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Umi takeaway, set to open soon, found on the bottom floor of Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Umi takeaway, set to open soon, found on the bottom floor of Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Umi takeaway, set to open soon, found on the bottom floor of Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Related topics:DerryFoyleside Shopping Centre
