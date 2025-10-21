8 photos of the Umi takeaway opening soon in Derry's Foyleside Shopping Centre

Umi owner and chef Sean Lafferty announced online that the new takeaway is nearing completion and will open soon. An official opening date has yet to be announced.

The takeaway will be found at the bottom of Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Umi’s dishes, such as sushi, bao, banh mí, and dumplings, will be available at the new takeaway, with new additions also hinted at.

