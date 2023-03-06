News you can trust since 1772
Kerry, Michele and Anna McKinney pictured at their Wild Atlantic Sea Art stall at the Spring Craft Fair held in St Mary’s Hall Muff on Sunday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 003
8 pictures from the Spring Craft Fair in St Mary's Hall in Muff

Spring was definitely in the air in St Mary’s Hall in Muff at the weekend as the best of North West crafts were in display.

By George Sweeney
5 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 11:09am

The Spring Craft Fair took place in the community hall over Saturday and Sunday and showcased unique handmade crafts and gifts from local artisans.

Pictures by George Sweeney.

1. Spring Craft Fair

Browsing the stalls at the Spring Craft Fair held in St Mary’s Hall Muff on Sunday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 008

2. Spring Craft Fair

There were lots of handmade crafts and gifts at the Spring Craft Fair held in St Mary’s Hall Muff on Sunday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 007

3. Spring Craft Fair

Enjoying the banter at the Spring Craft Fair held in St Mary’s Hall Muff on Sunday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 006

4. Spring Craft Fair

Abbul and Jenny pictured at their Donagh Bees stall at the Spring Craft Fair held in St Mary’s Hall Muff on Sunday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 005

North West