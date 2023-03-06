Spring was definitely in the air in St Mary’s Hall in Muff at the weekend as the best of North West crafts were in display.
The Spring Craft Fair took place in the community hall over Saturday and Sunday and showcased unique handmade crafts and gifts from local artisans.
Pictures by George Sweeney.
1. Spring Craft Fair
Browsing the stalls at the Spring Craft Fair held in St Mary’s Hall Muff on Sunday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 008
2. Spring Craft Fair
There were lots of handmade crafts and gifts at the Spring Craft Fair held in St Mary’s Hall Muff on Sunday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 007
3. Spring Craft Fair
Enjoying the banter at the Spring Craft Fair held in St Mary’s Hall Muff on Sunday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 006
4. Spring Craft Fair
Abbul and Jenny pictured at their Donagh Bees stall at the Spring Craft Fair held in St Mary’s Hall Muff on Sunday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 005
