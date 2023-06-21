News you can trust since 1772
Jaden, Sophie, Katie McConnell, Evie, Aries and Claire Doherty were at the recent Habinteg Big Beach Lunch at Farland Way. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 026Jaden, Sophie, Katie McConnell, Evie, Aries and Claire Doherty were at the recent Habinteg Big Beach Lunch at Farland Way. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 026
8 pictures of summer - themed Habinteg Big Beach Lunch in Derry

There was a great atmosphere at Habinteg House in Derry’s Hazelbank this week as residents from Farland Way and Inch View enjoyed a beach-themed party in partnership with Cancer Focus.
By Brendan McDaid & George Sweeney
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:01 BST

There was food and fun galore, Hawaiian and Jamaican ocean and beach- themed event, with hanging decorations and sea creature fruit art creations.

There was also summer safety advice on taking care in the sun for the adults and children who gathered for the colourful event.

As well as attractions and beach themed art sessions, there was dance lessons and colour changing watches and beaded bracelets for the boys and girls which alert them when the sun is most dangerous and everything on offer proved a huge hit.

Speaking ahead of the event, Habinteg Housing support officer Margaret Cunningham, who organises The Big Lunch each year, said: “Last year was a great event when we had ‘Away With the Fairies’ as our theme with over 100 people there.

"This year we have a lot of things planned to make sure it is a great event. We are working with Cancer Focus and will be delivering the summer safety message in a fun, creative way.”

Well done to Margaret and everyone involved for delivering what has been another brilliant Big Lunch to remember for local people.

Deidre Nash, Kneta Kealey, Margaret Cunningham and Grainne Robinson pictured at the recent Habinteg Big Beach Lunch at Farland Way. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 027

1. Deidre Nash, Kneta Kealey, Margaret Cunningham and Grainne Robinson pictured at the recent Habinteg Big Beach Lunch at Farland Way. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 027

Deidre Nash, Kneta Kealey, Margaret Cunningham and Grainne Robinson pictured at the recent Habinteg Big Beach Lunch at Farland Way. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 027 Photo: George Sweeney

Pictured at the recent Farland Way Habinteg Big Beach Lunch are Jamie, Marie Dunne, Rogan and Reeva. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 025

2. Pictured at the recent Farland Way Habinteg Big Beach Lunch are Jamie, Marie Dunne, Rogan and Reeva. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 025

Pictured at the recent Farland Way Habinteg Big Beach Lunch are Jamie, Marie Dunne, Rogan and Reeva. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 025 Photo: George Sweeney

Maria Arbuckle, Colr. Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Turlough O'Neill and Margaret Cunningham pictured at the recent Habinteg Big Beach Lunch at Farland Way. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 032

3. Maria Arbuckle, Colr. Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Turlough O’Neill and Margaret Cunningham pictured at the recent Habinteg Big Beach Lunch at Farland Way. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 032

Maria Arbuckle, Colr. Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Turlough O’Neill and Margaret Cunningham pictured at the recent Habinteg Big Beach Lunch at Farland Way. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 032 Photo: George Sweeney

Lola, Anna, Alya-Rose and Sophie were at the recent Habinteg Big Beach Lunch at Farland Way. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 028

4. Lola, Anna, Alya-Rose and Sophie were at the recent Habinteg Big Beach Lunch at Farland Way. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 028

Lola, Anna, Alya-Rose and Sophie were at the recent Habinteg Big Beach Lunch at Farland Way. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 028 Photo: George Sweeney

