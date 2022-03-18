8 things to do in Derry this weekend

4.

Tina Turner Tribute Show at the Everglades Hotel Fri 18th Mar 7:30pm - 11:00pm A night of Tina Turner classics such as Simply the Best, What's Love Got to Do with It, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and River Deep Mountain High, in the luxurious cabaret-style setting at the Everglades Hotel. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.ie/everglades-hotel-tickets-derry/venue/461479 Doors open 7.30pm Show begins 9pm