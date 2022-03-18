8 things to do in Derry this weekend

Have a look at some of the events going on in the district.
1.
Strabane Drama Festival
The Alley Theatre and Conference Centre, Railway St, Strabane
Friday, March 18 & Saturday March 19 8pm - 10.30pm
Friday 18th March
Group: Wexford
Play: A Lie Of The Mind by Sam Shepard
Saturday 19th March
Group: Ballyshannon
Play: All My Sons by Arthur Miller
Tickets available at www.alley-theatre.com
2. DER - CULLENS FUN FAIR
Cullens funfair at Canal Court, Strabane. The fair will be open from 2pm-1opm on weekends and 6pm-10pm on weekdays until March 20. DER2038GS – 041
3.
Luminare Presents: Eleanor McEvoy Special Guest: Caitlin Nash, a 23 year old indie rock/pop singer songwriter from Derry.
Fri 18th Mar 7:30pm - 9:30pm ( Doors 7pm )
St Augustines Church, Palace Street Derry
"A Woman's Heart 30th Anniversary "
Tickets: £20 + Booking fee, available at MusicCapital.org
4.
Tina Turner Tribute Show at the Everglades Hotel
Fri 18th Mar 7:30pm - 11:00pm
A night of Tina Turner classics such as Simply the Best, What's Love Got to Do with It, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and River Deep Mountain High, in the luxurious cabaret-style setting at the Everglades Hotel.
Tickets are available on Ticketmaster
www.ticketmaster.ie/everglades-hotel-tickets-derry/venue/461479
Doors open 7.30pm Show begins 9pm