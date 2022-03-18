Darcy Davies, aged 2, thrilled to be at Cullen’s Amusements. Photo: George Sweeney DER2038GS – 032

8 things to do in Derry this weekend

Whether you’re coming for a visit or want to keep the St Patrick’s Day festivities going, there’s something for everyone this weekend in Derry and Strabane.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:29 pm

Have a look at some of the events going on in the district.

1.

Strabane Drama Festival The Alley Theatre and Conference Centre, Railway St, Strabane Friday, March 18 & Saturday March 19 8pm - 10.30pm Friday 18th March Group: Wexford Play: A Lie Of The Mind by Sam Shepard Saturday 19th March Group: Ballyshannon Play: All My Sons by Arthur Miller Tickets available at www.alley-theatre.com

2. DER - CULLENS FUN FAIR

Cullens funfair at Canal Court, Strabane. The fair will be open from 2pm-1opm on weekends and 6pm-10pm on weekdays until March 20. DER2038GS – 041

3.

Luminare Presents: Eleanor McEvoy Special Guest: Caitlin Nash, a 23 year old indie rock/pop singer songwriter from Derry. Fri 18th Mar 7:30pm - 9:30pm ( Doors 7pm ) St Augustines Church, Palace Street Derry "A Woman's Heart 30th Anniversary " Tickets: £20 + Booking fee, available at MusicCapital.org

4.

Tina Turner Tribute Show at the Everglades Hotel Fri 18th Mar 7:30pm - 11:00pm A night of Tina Turner classics such as Simply the Best, What's Love Got to Do with It, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and River Deep Mountain High, in the luxurious cabaret-style setting at the Everglades Hotel. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.ie/everglades-hotel-tickets-derry/venue/461479 Doors open 7.30pm Show begins 9pm

