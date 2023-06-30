80 Derry & NI Housing Executive staff scale Mount Errigal in Donegal in memory of Declan and Paul

Macmillan Cancer Support will benefit from the effort, as Declan McDowell and Paul Devine, long-term staff at the Housing Executive, were remembered by their work friends.

Dozens of staff signed up for the challenge set by Assistant West Area Housing Manager, Noel McNulty.

As hikers hitched up after returning from the peak, Noel said; “It was tough going but it was worth it. The work that Macmillan do is so difficult and I’m sure exhausting both physically and mentally.

Ladies from the Housing Executive pictured at Mount Errigal on Thursday after completing their descent of the mountain.

“Challenging our mental and physical strength to do this climb today was the little we could do to give something back in memory of Paul and Declan.

“If the money we raise can help anyone living with cancer or their families, then every step up that mountain was worthwhile.”

Eddie Doherty West Area Manager said: “It was a fantastic day and very rewarding to see so many staff enjoying the fresh air and tackling this task as a team.

“I love events like this because they bring people together in a very positive way and our teams meet the challenges we all face every day, especially in the wake of Covid19.

ORGANISING COMMITTEE. . . .Pictured on Thursday at the foot of Mount Errigal are the organising committee of the Housing Executive’s Mount Errigal Challenge. Front from left, Robert Guthrie, Neal Harkin and Noel McNulty. Back from left, Dane Harley, Andy Leitch and Ronan Campbell. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“There is no doubt about it, we did Declan and Paul proud today and to complete this challenge in their memory made it extra special!”

Taking part in the climb was Declan’s brother, Kevin, who said: “I would like to thank everyone who took part in this event. It was a thoroughly enjoyable and memorable day.

“Most importantly, the money raised will be used in the battle against cancer.”

Noel added: “Both Paul and Declan were much respected members of staff and, as colleagues, we wanted to give something back.

The Housing Executive’s Eddie Doherty and event organiser Noel McNulty pictured with some of the finishers at the bottom of Mount Errigal on Thursday.

“Declan was very fair and approachable - nothing was a bother to him - he was a lovely man who loved the craic and he was respected by both staff and community groups alike during all his time here.”

About Paul, Noel said: “Paul was a great manager who enjoyed a laugh, that’s for sure. He took new staff under his wing and was a great mentor and friend to all.