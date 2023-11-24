News you can trust since 1772
Guests attending the Foyle View Special School's inagural formal held at Pitchers. From left (seated), Louise Booth, Nicola Wylie, Nicola Harkin, Shauna O';Neill, Stephen Nicholl and Alan Saunders. Standing, Paul Craig, William Hamilton, Gavin Rodgers, Aiden Deehan and Christopher Neely. (0112T01).:.Guests attending the Foyle View Special School's inagural formal held at Pitchers. From left (seated), Louise Booth, Nicola Wylie, Nicola Harkin, Shauna O';Neill, Stephen Nicholl and Alan Saunders. Standing, Paul Craig, William Hamilton, Gavin Rodgers, Aiden Deehan and Christopher Neely. (0112T01).:.
88 Pictures of Derry and Donegal school formals in November and December 2003

This time 20 years ago, secondary school pupils across Derry and Strabane were getting their glad rags on for their school formal.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 24th Nov 2023, 15:35 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 15:37 GMT

Don’t they all look well! Pictures from the Derry Journal Archive.

1. Michael Dobbins (standing, centre, left), principal of Foyle View Special school with teaching staff who attended the school's inagural dinner held in Pitchers. (0112T04).:Derry and Donegal school formals in November and December 2003

2. Guests attending the Foyle View Special School's inagural formal held at Pitchers. From left (seated), are Sarah O'Donnell, Charlene Ryan, Christina Cresswell, Susan Hancock, Patricia Fleming and Laura Holmes. Back row, teachers Dan Burns and Harriett Glove, with Christopher Watson, Aiden McCormick, Alison January, classroom assistant, Cathal O'Kane, Kevin Quinn and Ross Laird, teacher in the senior department. (0112T03).:Derry and Donegal school formals in November and December 2003

3. Attending the Foyle View Special School's inagural formal held at Pitchers were From left (seated), Stephen McElhinney, Alan McDermott, Kevin McFarland and Leeanne McGarrigle. Back row, David Friel, Claire McDonagh, Jim McDonagh, Roy Allen, Denise McGlinchey and Doloris Murphy. (0112T02).:Derry and Donegal school formals in November and December 2003

