9 Pictures from Pennyburn Youth Club's family fun day in Derry

Pennyburn Youth Club hosted a family fun day on Friday to raise funds for the club.
The children enjoyed the funfair, ice cream and games on the day.
1. Members of the Rooney family pictured at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 97
2. Amber and Laila were at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 93
3. Keegan and Zoe Breslin with their mum Dannika at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 100
4. Avery and Saorise enjoy a spin in the tea cup at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 101
