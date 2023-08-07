News you can trust since 1772
Niall Og and Shenna McLarnon with their mum Jeanie at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 95Niall Og and Shenna McLarnon with their mum Jeanie at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 95
Niall Og and Shenna McLarnon with their mum Jeanie at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 95

9 Pictures from Pennyburn Youth Club's family fun day in Derry

Pennyburn Youth Club hosted a family fun day on Friday to raise funds for the club.
By George Sweeney
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:27 BST

The children enjoyed the funfair, ice cream and games on the day.

Members of the Rooney family pictured at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 97

1. Members of the Rooney family pictured at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 97

Members of the Rooney family pictured at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 97 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Amber and Laila were at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 93

2. Amber and Laila were at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 93

Amber and Laila were at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 93 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Keegan and Zoe Breslin with their mum Dannika at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 100

3. Keegan and Zoe Breslin with their mum Dannika at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 100

Keegan and Zoe Breslin with their mum Dannika at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 100 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Avery and Saorise enjoy a spin in the tea cup at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 101

4. Avery and Saorise enjoy a spin in the tea cup at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 101

Avery and Saorise enjoy a spin in the tea cup at the Pennyburn Youth Club fun day on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 101 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2