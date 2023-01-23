9 pictures of Urgencies exhibition in Derry gallery

1. Visitors view Derry born Richard Magee, left, pictured with his girlfriend Genevieve Slater and his mum and dad Pamela and Trevor beside his exhibit ‘Ghost in a machine says some thing’s in the way (after Willie Doherty) exhibit at the Centre for Contemporary Art’s ‘Urgencies’ Exhibition which runs until 18th March next. Richard now lives and works in Hamburg. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2304GS – 32

Visitors view Derry born Richard Magee, left, pictured with his girlfriend Genevieve Slater and his mum and dad Pamela and Trevor beside his exhibit ‘Ghost in a machine says some thing’s in the way (after Willie Doherty) exhibit at the Centre for Contemporary Art’s ‘Urgencies’ Exhibition which runs until 18th March next. Richard now lives and works in Hamburg. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2304GS – 32

Photo: George Sweeney