9 pictures of Urgencies exhibition in Derry gallery

URGENCIES (2023) exhibition was officially launched on Saturday, January 21 in the Centre for Contemporary Art (CCA).
URGENCIES (2023) is the third outing of CCA Derry’s biennial exhibition selected from an open call. The exhibition seeks to present a snapshot of just some of the many preoccupations of early-career artists working today with a connection to our region.
The work in URGENCIES (2023) ranges in media from painting to textile, print, mixed media, film, text and site-specific drawing and installation. The exhibition runs until Saturday, March 18.
1. Visitors view Derry born Richard Magee, left, pictured with his girlfriend Genevieve Slater and his mum and dad Pamela and Trevor beside his exhibit ‘Ghost in a machine says some thing’s in the way (after Willie Doherty) exhibit at the Centre for Contemporary Art’s ‘Urgencies’ Exhibition which runs until 18th March next. Richard now lives and works in Hamburg. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2304GS – 32
Visitors view Derry born Richard Magee, left, pictured with his girlfriend Genevieve Slater and his mum and dad Pamela and Trevor beside his exhibit ‘Ghost in a machine says some thing’s in the way (after Willie Doherty) exhibit at the Centre for Contemporary Art’s ‘Urgencies’ Exhibition which runs until 18th March next. Richard now lives and works in Hamburg. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2304GS – 32
Photo: George Sweeney
2. Visitors view Derry born Richard Magee’s ‘Ghost in a machine says some thing’s in the way (after Willie Doherty) exhibit at the Centre for Contemporary Art’s ‘Urgencies’ Exhibition which runs until 18th March next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2304GS – 31
Visitors view Derry born Richard Magee’s ‘Ghost in a machine says some thing’s in the way (after Willie Doherty) exhibit at the Centre for Contemporary Art’s ‘Urgencies’ Exhibition which runs until 18th March next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2304GS – 31
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Silvia Mandic’s video/moving exhibit Making a Way (Old Movie House) can be seen at the Centre for Contemporary Art’s ‘Urgencies’ Exhibition which runs until 18th March next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2304GS – 30
Silvia Mandic’s video/moving exhibit Making a Way (Old Movie House) can be seen at the Centre for Contemporary Art’s ‘Urgencies’ Exhibition which runs until 18th March next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2304GS – 30
Photo: George Sweeney
4. Chloe Austin’s exhibit ‘To the hands that held before me’ at the Centre for Contemporary Art’s ‘Urgencies’ Exhibition which runs until 18th March next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2304GS – 29
Chloe Austin’s exhibit ‘To the hands that held before me’ at the Centre for Contemporary Art’s ‘Urgencies’ Exhibition which runs until 18th March next. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2304GS – 29
Photo: George Sweeney