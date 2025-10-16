90-year-old Derry woman Maryette McFarland is oldest Open University graduate in Ireland

Two brilliant Derry woman, one 90 years old and another who faced health challenges, were among the graduates from the Open University earlier this week.

The Open University (OU) celebrated 50 years since its first Belfast degree ceremony this week and over 300 students crossed the stage at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall.

Amongst this year’s cohort are Derry students, Nicolle Farren (30) and Maryette McFarland (90).

Maryette McFarland from outside Derry is the oldest OU graduate in Ireland this year, receiving her degree in English Literature.

She began studying with the OU after her husband passed away, and when a car accident left her unable to drive.

She has eight grandchildren who took great amusement at the idea of their granny studying for a university degree. Prior to studying with OU, she’d never used a computer/couldn’t type but learned with help of her daughter-in-law.

Reflecting on her experience, she said: “I went to university the first-time round, about 70 years ago but dropped out to get married. I went on to have four children, and life was busy, running a farm, so I didn’t get round to going back. When my husband died, I thought maybe it was time to revisit it.

She said: “My family were incredibly supportive. My grandchildren thought it was terribly funny that granny was doing a degree, but they were such a great help and support.

“I’m very pleased to have my Batchelor of Arts degree in English Literature and enjoyed my time studying with The Open University greatly. University has changed a lot – you call your lecturers by their first name, and it’s a welcoming and supportive environment - much better than in my day.

Her advice to anyone thinking about going back to education? “If I can do it, anyone can. I really would encourage anyone thinking about going back to learning, to just do it.”

Balancing motherhood, health challenges, and study, Nicolle fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse, graduating with a BSc (Hons) Nursing from The Open University. After two rounds of IVF and the birth of her daughter, she juggled work, single parenthood, and study, even completing her final placement after being hospitalised with pneumonia.

Now a Community Staff Nurse, Nicolle credits the OU’s flexibility and support with helping her achieve her goal. “If you are thinking about studying with the OU then do it,” she says. “You don’t have to give up your life, your work or your family time to be able to better yourself.”

“I will be forever proud for being able to successfully complete my degree while starting my family under the difficult circumstances that I faced.

" I always knew I didn’t have to pick between my career and my family and with the OU this was made possible.”

Since its foundation, The Open University has been a bridge in a divided society, enabling study through bombings, blackouts, curfews and most recently, the Covid-19 pandemic. Its unwavering commitment to widening access, inclusion and lifelong learning has transformed thousands of lives across Northern Ireland over the last five decades.

The OU Class of 2025 represents the diversity and determination that have defined The Open University for over half a century. From working parents and carers to those balancing full-time jobs and study, today’s graduates reflect the OU’s continuing mission to provide high-quality, flexible and inclusive university education to all.

John D’Arcy, Director of The Open University in Ireland, said: “For over 50 years, The Open University has helped people in Northern Ireland achieve their ambitions, often in extraordinary circumstances. From the early days of delivering study packs through postal strikes and conflict to today’s digital classrooms, our mission has remained the same; to make higher education open to all. We’re immensely proud of the many generations of students, tutors and staff who’ve made this possible, and it is an honour to celebrate them all today.”

Over the last 50 years, The OU’s Belfast and Dublin degree ceremonies have recognised leaders in every sphere of public life, from peacebuilding and public service to the arts, education, sport and business.

Linda Ervine is the latest Open University honorary graduate, recognised for her outstanding contribution to education and cultural inclusion in Northern Ireland. Born and raised in East Belfast in a political family of socialist and trade union activists, Linda left school at 15 with no qualifications. Like many Open University students, she returned to education as an adult, balancing her studies with work and family life.

Former Irish presidents, Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese are amongst those to have received honorary degrees from The Open University, alongside Oscar-winning filmmaker, Neil Jordan; sporting legends, Mary Peters and Mickey Harte; Snow Patrol frontman, Gary Lightbody; and prominent peacebuilders, Lord John Alderdice and Baroness Nuala O’Loan.

For further information on Open University courses, visit open.ac.uk